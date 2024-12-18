Thane Spa Owner Booked for Allegedly Raping Employee Over Nine Months Under Pretext of Marriage

A case has been filed against a spa owner in Thane district, Maharashtra, for allegedly raping a 25-year-old employee under the guise of marrying her, an official reported on Wednesday. The accused, who ran a spa in the Airoli area, is said to have carried out the assault multiple times over the past nine months.

The accused reportedly raped the woman at her residence in Thane city after assuring her of marriage and a salary increase, according to an official from the Naupada police station. The spa owner also physically assaulted her and threatened severe repercussions when she resisted his demands, the official added.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case on Monday against the spa owner under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 64 (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation). The police further stated that an investigation into the case is underway.

