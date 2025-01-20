Thane: Three Bangladeshi Women Arrested in Kalyan for Illegal Stay

Three Bangladeshi women were arrested by the Kalyan Mahatma Phule police for staying illegally in India. The women were detained after police received information that they were staying in the area unlawfully.

The arrest comes as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the Kalyan and Dombivli regions. Five days ago, the Ulhasnagar Crime Branch had already detained three other Bangladeshi women for similar offenses.

The police, acting on a tip-off, set up a trap near Kalyan railway station and arrested Parveen Sheikh, Khadija Sheikh, and Rima Sardar. Investigations are underway to determine how the women entered India and if they were assisted by anyone.

The authorities are also looking into whether other individuals are involved in the illegal activities.