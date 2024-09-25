Thane: TMC Cracks Down on Illegal Hawkers Near Railway Station; Confiscated Goods Donated to Charity

On Monday, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a sweeping crackdown on unauthorized hawkers within a 150-meter radius of Thane railway station. The action, targeting dozens of illegal vendors, comes in response to persistent citizen complaints and aims to clear congested footpaths in one of the city's busiest areas. During the operation, authorities confiscated a significant amount of merchandise, including fruits, vegetables, and various other goods. The seized items were donated to local charitable organizations rather than being destroyed.

The encroachment department, led by Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole and Assistant Commissioner Sopan Bhaik, focused on key locations including the area under the SATIS bridge, Gokhale Road from Alok Hotel to Teen Hath Naka, Ram Maruti Road, and the vicinity of Gaondevi vegetable market. Additional zones cleared of illegal hawkers were Jambhali Naka, Talaopali, and the cloth market area.





The TMC has stated that the cleared areas will now remain hawker-free, with footpaths reopened for pedestrian use. This action addresses longstanding concerns raised by residents of the Naupada Kopri Ward, who had frequently complained about the obstruction of public spaces by unauthorized vendors.

City officials emphasized that this crackdown is part of a broader initiative to regulate street vending and improve urban mobility in Thane. The municipal corporation has urged citizens to support these efforts and report any resurgence of illegal hawking activities in the cleared zones.