Thane: TMC Cracks Down on Unauthorised Vendors in Naupada, Kopri, and Wagle Estate

In a significant move, the Thane Municipal Corporation has launched a major crackdown on unauthorised street vendors operating in the Naupada, Kopri, and Wagle Estate areas. The operation, directed by Commissioner Saurabh Rao, aims to clear public spaces and regulate illegal business activities across the city.

Today’s action targeted unauthorized hawkers near Thane railway station within a 150-meter radius, as well as illegal vendors occupying footpaths along Ram Maruti Road and Gokhale Road. These areas were cleared, making the footpaths vendor-free. Similarly, unauthorised vendors in Jambhli Naka, Thane Market, and the vegetable market were removed, and their goods confiscated.





The operation extended to Kopri, where hawkers at Ashtavinayak Chowk, Narayan Koli Chowk, and Cloth Market were evicted, clearing these areas of illegal activity. In Wagle Estate, action was taken on Road Number 16, Road Number 22, near the Passport Office, Toyota showroom, and Road Number 16 Circle, where illegal vendors and unauthorized parking were dealt with, restoring cleanliness and order to the locality.

TMC Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole stated that to maintain control, daily patrols in two shifts have been implemented in collaboration with the police administration and traffic department.