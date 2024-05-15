Thane: TMC Directs Structural Audit of All Hoardings in City After Ghatkopar Tragedy

Following the hoarding collapse tragedy in Ghatkopar, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has instructed that all hoardings in the city undergo structural auditing within eight days, with a stability certificate to be submitted to the Municipal Corporation. Additionally, the Advertising Department has been tasked with conducting an immediate survey to identify and take action against unauthorized and dangerous hoardings.

There are currently 294 large and small structures in the TMC area designated for hoarding placement. However, social activists in Thane allege that there are more than 150 unauthorized hoardings, and the TMC has not removed any of them in the last 24 hours. They have warned that if the administration does not take action against these unauthorized hoardings, they will take gas cutters into their own hands and dismantle them to prevent a tragic situation like that in Mumbai.

A meeting between TMC representatives and advertising company representatives was held this morning to implement all instructions given by the state government in response to the Mumbai accident. TMC officials informed LokmatTimes.com that hoardings are allowed according to a standardized size of 40x20 feet. "If the dimensions of any hoarding exceed the approved measurements, the excess portion will be removed by the corporation within eight days if no rectification is made. A penalty will be imposed on the respective company for this," told TMC Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode.

Social activist Vikrant Chandrahas Tawde told LokmatTimes.com, “We have been corresponding with the TMC for many years now." He further claimed, "According to our research, there are more than 150 illegal and oversized hoardings that pose a risk to the lives of citizens." He criticized the TMC's approach, stating, "The TMC is just issuing notices to the advertisers and doing nothing for the recovery of the advertisement fees." He argued, "There is no proper mechanism for structural audits with complete negligence by TMC. Hoarding owners are carrying out structural audits and submitting them to the TMC. The Corporation is giving a nod to them without even cross-checking."

Ritul Tailor, a Thane-based social activist, told LokmatTimes.com, “Many illegal hoardings have been erected near Kopri, Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, posing a safety hazard. These hoardings are larger than the size specified by the municipal administration. TMC is just issuing notices instead of taking action and removing the dangerous hoardings. Are we waiting for any tragedy to happen and then act accordingly?”

Tailor cited the example of a contractor, Suvarna Fibrotech, awarded a TMC tender to construct 30 public toilets to be maintained by them for 15 years. As part of the tender, they were allowed to put up 20x20 feet hoardings. However, Tailor alleged that some of these toilets have been built on footpaths, amounting to contempt of court regarding the tender conditions. Furthermore, he claimed that in certain cases, toilet construction hasn't even commenced, but the contractors are minting money through oversized hoardings installed illegally.

He alleged that many trolleys are still being used for erecting hoardings despite the contract being expired. “Many trolleys at Kapurbawdi junction, Gandhinagar junction, Satkar Hotel are still lying there. Advertisement and Encroachment departments of the TMC are just shifting the blame and not taking any concrete actions. These contractors are not paying any taxes and aren’t scared of any law.”

Some hoardings fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Railway and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation within the municipal area. Both these bodies have been informed by the TMC to conduct a structural audit of these hoardings within eight days and submit a copy of the Stability Certificate to the corporation.

Activists are urging the TMC for the numbering of hoardings disclosing all the details of owners' names and contact details. “We are ready to remove the illegal hoarding from our own expenses if TMC doesn’t remove them immediately. They should learn to value the life of the common citizens and prevent further tragedies by taking proactive measures,” told some of the social workers.