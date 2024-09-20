Thane: TMC Introduces Innovative "Tyre Killers" on Ghodbunder Road to Enhance Road Safety

In a bid to combat wrong-side driving and enhance road safety, Thane Municipal Corporation has introduced an experimental initiative featuring "tyre killers" on Ghodbunder Road. Tyre killers are essentially a metal strip that acts as a speed breaker for the person driving on the right side. However, its spikes puncture the tyres of vehicles coming from the wrong side. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao announced that these measures are currently under continuous review to ensure effective results.

The installation of "tyre killers" comes amid ongoing efforts to control traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road, which have shown progress over the past fifteen days. Heavy vehicles, weighing between 150 and 200 tons, are contributing to the deterioration of the asphalt road during the monsoon, prompting calls for concrete surfacing in the area.







In light of the meeting held on September 6 to address traffic issues on Ghodbunder Road and surrounding internal roads, a follow-up meeting was organized today to discuss further strategies and challenges. Thane Traffic DCP Pankaj Shirsat informed that various agencies have coordinated their efforts according to the action plan established in the first meeting aimed at addressing traffic congestion. He also discussed existing challenges and potential solutions, clarifying that vehicles over 12.5 tons are classified as heavy vehicles, leading to misunderstandings when some freight vehicles are spotted. Shirsat emphasized the need for further measures in the Gaimukh Ghat area and the stretch from Bhayander Pada to Gaimukh.

The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department highlighted the need for concrete surfacing in Gaimukh Ghat due to ongoing damage from heavy vehicles. He noted that this route has now been transferred to the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation. Additionally, asphalt work on the road from the Kapurbawdi-Majivada flyover towards Mumbai, up to Viviana Mall, will begin soon.





Metro officials requested enhancements to service roads due to the narrowing of routes caused by ongoing work on two flyovers. City Engineer Prashant Sonagra emphasized the importance of taking extra precautions while transporting heavy vehicles on these roads.

Commissioner Rao also instructed that all roads must be pothole-free and leveled to prevent any raised surfaces. He assured that municipal systems would promptly address issues such as removing street vendors, clearing parking spaces, and managing overhead wires.



"Tyre Killers" to Prevent Wrong-Side Driving

To prevent accidents and traffic congestion caused by vehicles driving against traffic, a decision was made in today's meeting to experimentally install "tyre killers" in Thane. Traffic police will identify these locations, after which the Municipal Corporation will install the devices.

Prior to installation, detailed information about the "tyire killers" will be communicated in those areas, with signs posted 100 to 200 meters in advance. Ensuring sufficient lighting at night in these areas will also be a priority. The "tyre killers" will only be installed after confirming the presence of CCTV cameras in the vicinity. Municipal Commissioner Rao stated that these devices will effectively deter vehicles coming from the opposite direction.