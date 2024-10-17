Thane to Get 6,051 CCTV Cameras, Including AI-Enabled Tech, for Enhanced Safety Under ₹570 Crore Plan

The Maharashtra Home Department has approved a significant project to install 6,051 CCTV cameras at 1,997 locations across Thane, with a budget of ₹570.30 crore. This massive initiative, aimed at strengthening surveillance and public safety, is set to be fast-tracked following a crucial meeting chaired by the Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre.

The tender has been finalized, and the project has been awarded to Siddharth Infratech and Services Pvt. Ltd. (Lead Bidder) and Matrix Security and Surveillance Pvt. Ltd. (Consortium Member).





The joint meeting, held yesterday brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, and Ambernath civic body along with senior police officials and Mahavitaran officials. The companies responsible for the project presented an overview of the system's progress and discussed potential challenges in its execution.

Leveraging advanced technologies such as AI-enabled cameras, collaborative monitoring, and drone surveillance, this project is expected to enhance security for women and children, improve law and order, assist in crime prevention, and streamline traffic management across the city. Thane CP Dumbre urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure the timely completion of the project, underscoring its importance for the city's safety and development.