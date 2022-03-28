Thane: Toxic gas kills 2 people in water tank, while 2 are critical

After inhaling a chemical used for cleaning and waterproofing overhead water tanks two laborers died while two are in critical condition. The incident took place in Thane's Naupad area on Sunday evening. Naupada police senior inspector Sanjay Dhumaal said, "Initial observation shows that the chemical might have caused the workers to feel dizzy. Their colleagues standing outside the tanks tried to pull them out, but it was too late for two of them."

The victims are identified as Vivek Kumar (30) and Yogesh Narvankar (38). Ganesh Narvanka (30) and Mithun Oza (36) are still in critical condition. However, activist Jagdish Khairalia demanded police inquiry on the incident and asked to book the guilty, "Such incidents, where basic safety of workers is not ensured, must be dealt with sternly," he said.