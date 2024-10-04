Thane : Traffic Restrictions Imposed on Heavy Vehicles; Temporary Red Zone Declared Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's Visit

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Thane tomorrow, the Traffic Department has announced a ban on the entry of heavy and oversized vehicles into Thane city. In preparation for this high-profile visit, the Traffic Department has issued a directive prohibiting all heavy and oversized vehicles from entering Thane city via Kharegaon Toll Plaza and Kasheli Toll Plaza. This ban will be in effect starting Friday midnight to Saturday midnight.

The Traffic Department of Thane City has advised all transport and warehouse organizations, as well as vehicle drivers and owners, to take note of this order and comply accordingly. This measure is being implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhanced security during the Prime Minister's visit to the city.



In addition to the traffic restrictions, the Valavalkar Sabha Ground in Borivade village, Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder Road has been declared a temporary Red Zone (No Drone Zone) in light of the Prime Minister’s visit, which involves SPG Z+ level security. This designation will be in effect until midnight on October 5, 2024, as part of heightened security measures for the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Sashaktikaran" event, where the Prime Minister will attend.

Citizens have been advised to note the Red Zone restrictions and cooperate with authorities. Thane’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Meena Makwana, has urged the public to follow the guidelines to ensure safety during the high-profile visit.

At the heart of the PM's visit is the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the ambitious Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project. Estimated to cost around ₹12,200 crores, the 29-kilometer-long project will include 20 elevated and 2 underground stations. This major transportation initiative aims to tackle Thane’s growing commuter needs as the city continues to thrive as an industrial and commercial hub.

In addition to the metro project, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the extension of the Elevated Eastern Freeway from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane, worth ₹3,310 crores. This extension is designed to enhance connectivity between South Mumbai and Thane, easing traffic congestion and reducing travel time for daily commuters.

Further, the foundation stone for the new Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) building, an administrative complex estimated to cost ₹700 crore, will be laid. The high-rise will consolidate multiple municipal offices in a single location, improving access and services for the city’s citizens. Additionally, the Prime Minister will symbolically honor women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana.