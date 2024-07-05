Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Traffic Grips Ghodbunder Road, Commuters Frustrated

Thane Traffic Update: Commuters on Ghodbunder Road faced severe traffic congestion today, with the northbound lane completely shut down from Kasarvadavali Naka to Manpada due to a trailer stuck at Kasarvadavali Naka. Traffic police are currently working to clear the obstruction.

This incident highlights ongoing issues plaguing one of Thane's major thoroughfares. Residents have expressed frustration with the constant disruptions caused by ongoing flyover construction work. "The road is very narrow due to the flyover work, leading to frequent bottlenecks," said one commuter. "There's so much construction with no visible progress, and heavy vehicles are still allowed even during restricted hours."

The problems extend beyond the current construction zone. Another commuter reported, "There are numerous potholes along the entire stretch of Ghodbunder Road from Thane Majiwada to Anand Nagar. The authorities need to take immediate action."