Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicle Entry Restrictions Imposed During Ganeshotsav 2024 and Eid-e-Milad Celebrations; Check Details

In view of Ganeshotsav 2024 and Eid-e-Milad celebrations, the Thane Traffic Police have issued an advisory to manage traffic during this festive season. The Ganeshotsav will take place from September 7 to September 17, 2024, with immersion (Visarjan) processions scheduled on September 8, 11, 12 and 13, coinciding with Eid-e-Milad on September 16.

According to a notification issued by the Thane City Police Commissioner, Ashutosh Dumbre, these measures will be implemented from September 7 to September 17, 2024, coinciding with major events like Ganpati Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad. The restrictions aim to minimise vehicular congestion, particularly on days when the processions are expected to attract heavy crowds.

The Thane City Police Commissionerate has announced heavy vehicle entry restrictions on key routes across the district to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety.

ठाणे शहर वाहतूक विभागाच्या कार्यक्षेत्रात जड अवजड वाहनांना प्रवेश बंदी बाबत आदेश

Key Dates and Restrictions:

8th September 2024: Full-day restrictions during the first major Ganpati Visarjan processions.

11th September 2024: Half-day restrictions for Ganesh immersion processions.

12th to 13th September 2024: Significant restrictions for Gauri Ganpati immersion and the seventh-day Ganpati Visarjan.

16th September 2024: Traffic restrictions for the Eid-e-Milad procession coinciding with Ganeshotsav celebrations.

17th September 2024: Final day of Anant Chaturdashi, with restrictions during the Ganesh idol immersion processions.

On these dates, the entry of heavy vehicles, including trucks and goods carriers, will be prohibited on internal roads of Thane city from midnight until the conclusion of the processions. During the Ganeshotsav period, heavy vehicles will only be allowed between 10 PM and 6 AM to reduce traffic congestion during the daytime when the immersion processions are in full swing.