Thane Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Marathon Event Causing Disruptions on June 23

LivFit Wellness Services is set to host a Marathon Competition on June 23, 2024, in the Wagle Traffic Subdivision area, under the oversight of the Thane Municipal Corporation. To prioritize participant safety and prevent any mishaps, traffic flow from Korum Mall to Vartak Nagar, Upvan Lake, Palaydevi Temple, and Birsa Munda Chowk will be temporarily suspended. Alternate routes will be provided to ensure minimal disruption and smooth traffic management, aiming to maintain convenience for the public and prevent congestion in the area.

This traffic notification will be in effect from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM on June 23, 2024. This traffic control notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, green corridors, oxygen gas vehicles, and other essential service vehicles.

Road Closures and Alternative Routes:

Entry Restriction: Vehicles from Majiwada and Khopat heading towards Vartaknagar via Cadbury Bridge will not be permitted beyond the signal near Cadbury Junction leading to Vartaknagar.

Alternative Route: These vehicles should proceed towards their destination using one of the three lanes from Vartaknagar towards Cadbury Junction via Vartaknagar Road.

Entry Restriction: Vehicles from Kores Tower Lokmanya Nagar Pada No. 1 area will be restricted at Vartaknagar Naka Cycle Stand.

Alternative Route: These vehicles should turn left from Laxmi Park Society towards Shastrinagar Naka Chowk and then proceed via Asavari Building to reach their destination.

Entry Restriction: Vehicles from Samatanagar area will not be allowed beyond Shri Jain Traders Shop, Raymond Gate, Samatanagar Cut.

Alternative Route: These vehicles should turn left from Samatanagar Dev Ashoka Building and proceed towards their destination via Ramchandra Nagar Nitin Junction.