Thane Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Book Launch Event on August 7; Check Restrictions and Alternative Routes

The Thane City Traffic Police have issued a notification detailing traffic restrictions for tomorrow's high-profile book launch event in the city. The event, centred around the release of "Yodha Karmayogi," is expected to draw a number of dignitaries, including the Governor of Maharashtra, C. P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other ministers, MPs, and MLAs.

Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, has announced several traffic diversions and parking prohibitions to ensure smooth movement in the area surrounding Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan, where the event will take place.

No entry for vehicles from P. N. Gadgil towards Gadkari Circle via Green Leaf. Alternative Route: Vehicles should use P. N. Gadgil Chowk, Green Leaf Hotel, and Dr. Moose Chowk to reach their destination.

No entry for vehicles from Dr. Moose Chowk towards Gadkari Circle at Sai Krupa Hotel and Green Leaf Hotel. Alternative Route: Vehicles should go via Hotel Sai Krupa, SBI cut, and Ram Maruti Road.

: No entry for heavy vehicles (Bus/ST) from Dr. Moose Chowk towards Gadkari Circle. Alternative Route: Heavy vehicles from the station should use Dr. Moose Chowk and Tower Naka to reach their destination.

: No entry for vehicles from Tower Chowk and Gadkari Circle towards Dr. Moose Chowk via Gadkari Rangayatan. Alternative Route: Vehicles should use Gadkari Circle, Dagadi Shala, Almeda, or Gajanan Maharaj Chowk.

Additionally, parking has been prohibited in several areas, including:

On both sides of the road from Chintamani Chowk to Gadkari Circle along the lake and the back road of St. John School.

On both sides of Ram Maruti Road from Gajanan Maharaj Chowk to Gokhale Road.

The stretch from Sai Krupa Hotel to SBI corner

These restrictions will be in effect on August 7, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Emergency vehicles are exempt from these restrictions. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly.