Thane Traffic Update: Potholes Cause Delays on Ghodbunder Road Near Lodha Splendora

Significant traffic congestion was reported on Ghodbunder Road near Lodha Splendora in Bhayandarpada this morning, causing frustration among commuters. At present, traffic movement is slow due to to ongoing road repair work of potholes in the area and the continuous rainfall.

Traffic police officer from the kasarwadavli section told, "There were large potholes near the Lodha Splendora road. Work to fix these potholes is currently underway, which is contributing to the slow-moving traffic." The officer added that they are monitoring the situation closely.

In response to the ongoing traffic issues, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao recently conducted an on-site review of various infrastructure projects along Ghodbunder Road, from Majiwada Junction to Kapurbawdi Junction. He issued directives to expedite road repair work and emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among all agencies to minimize disruption to traffic flow.

"We've established a disaster response team to quickly address potholes during the monsoon season," Rao stated. "Our focus is on fixing road issues regardless of which authority is responsible for the particular stretch."