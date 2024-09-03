Thane Traffic Update: Vehicular Movement Halted for Hours on Ghodbunder Road After Chemical-Laden Truck Overturns Near Patlipada Bridge (Watch Video)

In the early hours of Tuesday, a major accident occurred near Patlipada Bridge on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, when a TATA truck carrying 27 tons of Aqueous Ammonia Solution overturned after the driver lost control. The incident took place around 12:16 AM, according to information received from a traffic police officer on site.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. However, the overturned container resulted in a leakage of the chemical, prompting authorities to notify the concerned chemical company for immediate action. The truck, owned by Mr. Chadda and driven by Mr. Shivendra Singh, was en route from Nhava-Sheva, Navi Mumbai to Punjab,





The accident caused significant disruption to traffic, with the road under Patlipada Bridge being closed for approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes. Traffic on the bridge itself moved at a slow pace as officials worked to clear the scene.

Emergency responders, including traffic police, disaster management personnel, and firefighters, arrived promptly at the site. After nearly four hours of coordinated efforts using two hydra machines, the overturned container was moved to the side of the road, and the route was fully reopened to traffic.