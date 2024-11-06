Thane Train Derailment: Banker Engine Derails Near Kasara Station, No Impact on Mumbai Suburban Local Trains

Central Railway said several mail express trains were running behind schedule on Wednesday, November 6, due to a banker engine derailed near Kasara Railway station in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The official said that the restoration work is in progress.

"Due to the derailment of the banker engine near Kasara Station, some Mail express trains are likely to run behind scheduled time. Restoration work is in progress," said Central Railway in a post on X.

Due to the derailment of the banker engine near Kasara Station, some Mail express trains are likely to run behind scheduled time. Restoration work is in progress.



No impact on Suburban Services. Kasara-bound suburban services are running as per schedule. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) November 6, 2024

According to the Central Railway (CR) CPRO, the derailment incident had no impact on suburban train services, and all local trains were running as scheduled. "There was no impact on Suburban Services. Kasara-bound suburban services are running as per schedule," CR added.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila told news agency PTI, that the derailment occurred at the Kasara station's yard at 12.20 pm. "Nobody was injured in the incident," he said, adding that the movement of long-distance trains on the route is likely to be affected.

Mail express rain traffic from Kasara to the Up and Down lines might have been affected by the derailment. No injuries or casualties have been reported until now.

Kasara station is the final stop in the north-east sector of the Central Railway's Mumbai suburban train network. The Kasara-bound local trains are running as per schedule.

Banker engines, generally in sets of two or three, push the goods and passengers train from behind while ascending a 'ghat' (mountain pass) section. Near Mumbai, the banker engines are used only in the Kasara (Mumbai to Nashik route) and Bhor (Mumbai to Pune route) ghat sections.

We are pleased to announce the resumption of Neral-Matheran train services from 06.11.2024. Passengers are invited to enjoy the scenic and historic journey. Plan your visit and experience the natural beauty of Matheran. #NeralMatheran#CentralRailwaypic.twitter.com/WVIB3UNwkL — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 5, 2024

Earlier, Central Railways has announced the resumption of Neral-Matheran train services, which is also famously known as Toy Train, from today (November 6). "We are pleased to announce the resumption of Neral-Matheran train services from 06.11.2024. Passengers are invited to enjoy the scenic and historic journey. Plan your visit and experience the natural beauty of Matheran, said CR in a social media post.