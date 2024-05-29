Thane: Tree Falls on Tempo at Wagle Estate, No Injuries Reported

The Disaster Management Cell received a report at 3:40 p.m. today from Mr. Nilesh Lohate about a fallen tree on a vehicle near the Old Passport Office on Road No. 16 in Wagle Estate, Thane West. The vehicle, a Mahindra Tempo (MH 47 Y 0506) owned by Mr. Mahesh Gayatonde and driven by Mr. Dilip Singh, was struck by the tree while en route from Kandivali to Wagle Estate.

Personnel from the Tree Authority department, a fire brigade rescue vehicle, and a pickup truck from the Disaster Management Cell were immediately dispatched to the site. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle's headlight was damaged by the impact. With the assistance of fire brigade personnel and Tree Authority staff, the tree was promptly cut and removed, allowing traffic to resume. Officials stated that the situation was quickly brought under control and normal vehicular movement has been restored in the area.