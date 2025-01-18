Thane: Tutor's Brother Sexually Assaults 8-Year-Old Student in Dombivli; Suspect Arrested

Police in Dombivli have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old student who had visited his residence for tuition classes. The suspect, Vaibhav Jitendra Singh, was taken into custody after the victim's family filed a complaint at Manpada Police Station.



Police Inspector Ram Chopade of Manpada police station told LokmatTimes.com that the incident occurred on January 15 around 8 PM when the victim went to attend her regular tutoring session. Singh's sister, who works as a tutor, was absent at the time. The accused allegedly took the girl to a bedroom, locked the door from inside, and sexually assaulted her.



After returning home, the victim informed her family about the incident. The family immediately approached Manpada Police Station and filed a complaint against Singh. Accused was later arrested and the further investigation is going on.