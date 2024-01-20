Thane Twins Set to Kathak in Ayodha as Ram Mandir Countdown Begins

As preparations reach fever pitch for Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony, twin brothers Saurav and Gaurav Mishra from Thane are poised to showcase their Kathak skills in Ayodha's ongoing "Ramotsav" program. Amidst the nationwide Ram fever, with invitations extended to luminaries across fields, the Mishra brothers narrate their remarkable journey from Thane to Ayodha.

The Mishra brothers, disciples of the Banaras Gharana, performed yesterday near Sarju Ghat and will take the stage again today. Invited by the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi, the young dancers began their Kathak journey at age 11 in Kabir Chaurah, Varanasi. Their father, renowned sitarist Pandit Amarnath Mishra, instilled a love for the art that has led them to perform in Switzerland, France, and Italy, and garner numerous awards. They also graced reality shows like "India's Best Judwaah" and "Ganga- The Soul of India."

Driven by a desire to share their legacy, the brothers established Kathak classes at their Kashi Kala Mandir institutions in Mulund and Thane. Soon, Thane will welcome its own dedicated dance academy. "Music and dance run through our veins," they told LokmatTimes. "Living in Thane, we teach children and beginners. We envision a separate academy to contribute to the city's cultural identity."

Describing their Ayodha performance, they expressed, "The UP Sangeet Natak Akademi's invitation is a golden opportunity. Through dance, we can express our devotion to Lord Ram. Arriving from Thane just three days ago, we are captivated by the festive fervor." Gratitude flowed towards the Ministry of Cultural Affairs for this opportunity.

Ayodha reverberates with joy as celebrations ignite ahead of the Jan. 22 pranpratishta ceremony. The "Ramotsav" program, organized by the North and South Central Zone Cultural Centre at Tulsi Garden Park, features captivating folk dance and song performances.