Thane: Two Bogus Doctors Booked for Illegal Practice in Kalyan’s Manere Village

Two bogus doctor has been booked by Vithalwadi police for allegedly practicing for several years in Kalyan's Manere village. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation started a special drive to track down bogus doctors in the KDMC jurisdiction. Based on information, the health department of KDMC visited their clinic and found that they did not possess a license for medical practice. The doctors have been identified as Shrikrishna Kumavat and Devendra Pujari, both of whom are practicing in the area.

FPJ reported that KDMC officials received a complaint about unlicensed medical practitioners and formed a team to investigate the Shri Sai clinic in Manere village, Kalyan. The investigation revealed that Krishnakant Kumavat possessed no medical license, and Devendra Pujari held an electro-homeopathy degree. As electro-homeopathy is not recognized by the medical council, both were deemed unauthorized medical professionals. KDMC officials filed an FIR against them under sections 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Professional Act and sections 318 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to KDMC health officer Deepa Shukla, they received information about the alleged bogus doctors on February 7, 2024, and after scrutinizing their documents and confirming their registration status with the medical council, filed an FIR on May 19 following the council's report. Vithalwadi Police Station sources confirmed an FIR had been filed based on the complaint. The accused have been summoned to record their statements, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.