Thane: Ulhasnagar Resident Duped of Rs. 30.5 Lakh in Online Investment Scam

The Ulhasnagar Police Station has filed a fraud case after a local resident reported being scammed out of Rs. 30,50,000 in an online investment scheme. The victim, Pratapal Singh Triloksingh Labana, 29, from Ulhasnagar, was deceived by two unidentified individuals who contacted him via WhatsApp between April 2 and May 7, 2024.

The suspects created a WhatsApp group using the victim's name and sent links to download an app, promising high returns on investments in the share market. Over time, they persuaded Labana to transfer a total of Rs. 30,50,000 to their bank accounts through online transactions.

Upon realizing he had been defrauded, Labana filed a complaint with the Ulhasnagar Police Station. Based on his statement, a case has been registered under Crime Register No. I 835/2024, invoking Sections 420, 406, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with cheating, criminal breach of trust, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, respectively.

Sub-Inspector Rahul Patil has been assigned to lead the investigation into this cyber fraud case. The police are currently working to trace the suspects and recover the stolen funds.