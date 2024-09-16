Thane: Ulhasnagar Woman Loses Rs 39 Lakh to Fake Marriage Proposal on Instagram

A 46-year-old woman from Thane district’s Ulhasnagar has fallen victim to a massive online marriage scam loosing Rs 39,49,169. Between August 23 and September 8, 2024, an unidentified individual befriended the victim on Instagram, luring her with the promise of marriage. Claiming that he had been detained by Mumbai immigration due to incomplete documents, he convinced her to help him by transferring funds.

The fraudster informed the woman that a fine of 3 lakh euros was required and coaxed her into transferring a total of Rs 39,49,169 through multiple online transactions. The woman later realized she had been scammed and approached the Vitthalwadi Police.

A case has been registered against the unknown mobile phone holder under sections 66(A) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The investigation is ongoing, led by Police Sub-Inspector Gawli, as authorities search for the accused.