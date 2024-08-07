Thane: Unidentified Body Found in Quarry Near Tikuji-Ni-Wadi Water Park

An unidentified body was recovered from a quarry in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park premises, near Patel Quarry adjacent to Tikuji-ni-Wadi Water Park, Thane (West), this morning. According to information received at approximately 10:45 AM by the Disaster Management Cell (information provided by PSI Sudhir Sathe, the body belongs to a male aged between 25 to 30 years.

Officials from Chitalsar-Manpada Police Station, along with staff from the Disaster Management Cell, a pick-up vehicle, an ambulance, a hearse, and personnel from the Thane Disaster Response Force with a bus, as well as firefighters with an emergency vehicle, and forest department employees, were present at the scene.

The body was retrieved from the quarry with the assistance of the Disaster Management Cell staff, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel, and firefighters. It was then handed over to the Chitalsar-Manpada police.

The deceased's body has been sent to the Civil Hospital, Thane, for further procedures under the supervision of the Chitalsar-Manpada police. The identity and cause of death remain unknown at this time, prompting a thorough investigation by the local police.