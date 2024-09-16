Thane: Vada Pav Seller Booked for Abetment of Suicide After 16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Himself in Bhiwandi

A man was booked in Thane's Bhiwandifor abetment of suicide after a 16-year-old boy hanged himself. The accused has been identified as vada pav seller Kunal Chowdhary, the Narpoli police station official said.

"On September 11, deceased Gaurav Jha went to Chowdhary's shop to buy vada pav. He asked the teen to drop some items at his house, which the boy refused. Chowdhary slapped him. Insulted, the boy hanged himself in his house some time later," Senior Inspector Bharat Kamath said.