Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on November 1–2; Check Timings and Affected Areas

In order to improve city's water distribution network, Thane city will be experiencing 24hours water cut on on November 1 and November 2, 2025 in order to carry out essential infrastructure work. As per the Mumbai Live report supply will be cutdown from 9 am on November 1 to 9 am on November 2. The water authority has announced the commissioning of a new 1,168 mm diameter water main connected to the Indiranagar pump, as per the report.

Check Affected Areas

Vartak Nagar and Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar wards will be experiencing. The list of areas where water cut will be disrupted include Indiranagar, Srinagar, Waralipada, Rupadevi,Rupadevi Reno Tank, Ramnagar, Yeoor Air Force area, Kailasnagar Reno Tank, Lokmanya area. Authorities has appealed to resident to have enough storage of water to avoid any inconvenience during water cut period. They have also urged public to cooperate while the upgrade work is completed.

Water transport services between Gateway of India and Mandwa was suspended due to rough sea and ad weather in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, October 29. Mumbai woke up with a shiny morning and clear skies, however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has kept the city and surrounding districts under yellow alert, predicting moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the evening.

Also Read: Thane Internal Ring Metro Project Gets Green Signal; Work to Start in November

Meanwhile, today's high tide in the Arabian Sea was reported at around 4.31 am with waves measuring 3.54 meters, while low tides are likely at 11 am with waves measuring 2.26 meters. Another high tide of the day may occur at around 3.59 pm of 2.82 meters.