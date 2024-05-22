Thane Water Cut: Kalwa, Mumbra, and These Areas Won't Receive Water For 24-Hours Due To Repairs on May 24

Thane Municipal Corporation has announced the water cut on Friday that is May 24, 2024. The water supply in the Prabhag Samiti areas of Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada, and some parts of Wagle under the Thane Municipal Corporation limits will be suspended from Thursday, May 23 at 12 midnight to Friday, May 24 at 12 midnight.

These areas receive water supply from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The interruption is necessary due to urgent repair work on the Barvi gravity main pipeline from Katai Naka to Shil Tank under MIDC's water supply scheme, leading to a 24-hour closure from 12 am on May 23 to 12 am on May 24.

During this period, water supply will be completely halted in all areas of Diva, Mumbra (except for select parts of Prabhag No. 26 and 31), Kalwa Prabhag Samiti, Rupadevi Pada, Kisannagar No. 2, Nehrunagar under Wagle Prabhag Samiti, and Kolshet Khalcha Gaav under Manpada Prabhag Samiti.

Once the water supply resumes, it may take 1 to 2 days to normalize. Citizens are advised to store enough water beforehand and use it sparingly, cooperating with the Thane Municipal Corporation during this period.