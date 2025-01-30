Thane Water Cut: Supply Disrupted Due to Power Outage at Temghar Pumping Station

A malfunction in the power supply system at the Temghar Pumping Station has resulted in only four pumps being operational. As a consequence, the morning water supply in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits has been disrupted today. Additionally, water supply in the afternoon and night will be available at low pressure.

According to the Water Supply Department, repair work on the power system is underway on a war footing to restore normal operations.

Meanwhile, TMC has urged residents to use water judiciously until the situation is resolved.