Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Disruption on September 27; Check Affected Areas

The water supply from STEM Authority to Thane Municipal Corporation will be suspended from 9:00 AM on Friday, September 27, 2024, until 9:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2024. During this 24-hour shutdown period, maintenance and repair work will be carried out on the STEM Authority scheme. Additionally, necessary repairs will be made to fix leaks in the 1530 mm diameter water pipeline that carries purified water from Pimplas.

The Thane Municipal Corporation will also utilize this shutdown to perform urgent maintenance, repairs, and other critical work on the high-voltage substation and pumping machinery at the Pise and Temghar purification centers. As a result, a 24-hour shutdown of both the municipal water supply scheme and the STEM Authority scheme is necessary.

Consequently, from 9:00 AM on Friday, September 27, 2024, to 9:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2024, water supply will be completely cut off for 24 hours in the following areas: Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Rutu Park, Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Rustamji, Siddhanchal, Indira Nagar, Rupadevi, Shrinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Mumbra, and parts of Kalwa.

Residents in these areas are urged to use water sparingly during this period and cooperate with the Thane Municipal Corporation.