Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Shutdown; Check Affected Areas

Thane Municipal Cooperation (TMC) has announced that the water supply in several areas will be shut down on Wednesday, November 26, as the civic body to under take essential repair work at the major pipeline in the Indiranagar area.

According to TMC, recently, a 1,168-mm diameter pipeline was laid to improve water supply in Indiranagar under the Vartak Nagar and Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar ward committees. To start this new water pipeline, a valve needs to be fixed on the existing 750-mm pipeline at Indiranagar Naka. Due to this work at Indiranagar Naka, water supply will be cut off from 9 am today until 9 am on Thursday, November 27.

During the water cut period, supply from several water tanks, including Indiranagar, Srinagar, Warlipada, Kailasnagar reno tank, Rupadevi, Ramnagar, Yeoor Air Force, and Lokmanya, will remain shut down.

The Thane civic body took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the water cut. "A shutdown has been announced for the implementation of water pipeline works in Indiranagar Water Tank and the related surrounding areas. As a result, the water supply will remain suspended for 24 hours from 9 AM on Wednesday, 26/11/2025 to 9 AM on Thursday, 27/11/2025," TMC in a post on X.

TMC argued that citizens use adequate water and store extra water, as the pressure will remain low for 1 or 2 days after supply resumption.