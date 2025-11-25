Vasai Chlorine Gas Leak Leaves One Dead, 19 Affected; Swift Fire Brigade Response Prevents Major Disaster

Palghar: A major gas leak incident was reported in the Sun City area of Diwanman, Vasai, filling the area with toxic green smoke. As the toxic green chlorine gas spread rapidly in the area within a few moments, residents started experiencing difficulty breathing, vomiting, dizziness and created panic. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm near the local crematorium, where construction work on an overhead water tank was underway.

District officials stated ten to fifteen years old old chlorine cylinders had been lying at the site. During excavation work one of them fell on ground causing leakage which released toxic fumes into the surrounding area. Due to this leak fourteen residents of the locality and several members of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade got affected. Upon arrival at the scene, five firefighters suffered inhalation issues.

One Dead Several affected

Dev Kantilal Pardiwal (59) died after being taken to DM Patil Hospital. Anish Solanki (15), Devang Shah (40), Anil Patil (35), Yogesh Patil (35), and Shanta Solanki (62) were admitted to Cardinal Hospital in Vasai. Anjali Rathod (19) and Priya Rathod (14) were also taken to Cardinal Hospital and are in stable condition. Vijay Rane (53), Pramod Patil (43), Kalpesh Patil (41), and Kunal Patil (28) were admitted to the ICU at BAXAY Hospital, while Sachin More was treated and discharged. Nearby residents were also affected by the gas leak. Kantilal Nagindas Mistry (74), Pushpa Kantilal Mistry (72), and Manisha Dev Pardiwal (55) were admitted to the ICU at Divine Hospital in Diwanman. Naznim Dongaria (17), Mumtaz Dongaria (40), and Iqbal Dongaria (50) are in stable condition.

According to FPJ report, firefighters Swapnil Ghag and Pankaj Satvi averted a major disaster by immediately spraying water on a leaking chlorine cylinder and submerging it in a water-filled pit, effectively containing the gas and minimizing risk to the community. District officials, led by Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bhagde, confirmed the situation is under control. An investigation is expected to determine why expired chlorine cylinders were left unattended at the construction site.