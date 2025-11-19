Vasai Daylight Heist: Woman and Teen Son Tied Up as Robbers Loot ₹10 Lakh From Residential Tower

A major daylight robbery in Vasai East has shocked residents after three unidentified men forcibly entered the Raut family’s third-floor flat at Reliable Glory Tower and escaped with jewellery and cash worth nearly ₹10 lakh. The incident took place around 1:30 PM when the intruders rang the doorbell, pushed their way in, tied up a 15-year-old boy, and attacked his mother, Sangita Raut, before gagging her. The brazen crime occurred in a residential complex with nearly 300 flats, raising serious concerns about security arrangements. The woman reportedly sustained injuries during the assault, intensifying the panic within the neighbourhood.

According to family members and eyewitness accounts, the assailants taped the boy’s hands and mouth before locking him inside the bathroom. When his mother stepped into the hall, the intruders restrained her, tied her hands behind her back, and threatened her with a knife to obtain the locker keys. They quickly gathered jewellery, including 5 to 6 tolas of gold, along with cash, and fled. CCTV footage later revealed that the suspects had visited the building earlier, apparently conducting a recce on Sunday. After the robbery, neighbours rushed to rescue the mother and son and helped them alert authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chougle-Shringi stated that four specialised police teams have been formed to track the robbers, and a mobile forensic lab has been deployed to collect evidence from the crime scene. Officers are examining CCTV recordings that captured the suspects entering the complex without masks, contradicting earlier claims made by some residents. The incident has triggered widespread anger, with locals alleging the crime could have been prevented had society employed a fit security guard instead of a differently abled one. Police have assured residents that all leads are being pursued to apprehend the culprits swiftly.