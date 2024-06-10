Thane Weather Update: 40.60 mm of Rainfall Recorded in Past 24 Hours, More Downpours Expected Today

The city of Thane experienced heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, with the weather forecast indicating a generally cloudy sky and more downpours expected throughout the day. Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) provided hourly rainfall updates from 8:30 am on June 9th to 8:30 am on June 10th. The data revealed that the city received a total of 40.60 mm of rainfall during this period, with the heaviest downpour occurring between 11:30 pm and 1:30 am, when 37.08 mm of rain was recorded.

The total rainfall recorded in Thane from June 1 to 8:30 am on June 10 stands at 90.34 mm. According to the 7-day forecast of the IMD, Thane is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with heavy rain today and tomorrow, June 10th and 11th. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 25°C, while the maximum temperature will range from 34°C today to 33°C on June 11th.

On June 12th and 13th, the city can expect generally cloudy conditions with moderate rainfall. The minimum temperature will be around 25°C on the 12th and 26°C on the 13th, with a maximum temperature of 32°C on both days. From June 14th to June 15th, the IMD has predicted rain in Thane, with minimum temperatures of 26°C and maximum temperatures of 32°C on both days.