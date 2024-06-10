Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Rain in Next 3-4 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (June 10) predicted thunderstorms and rainfall for isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane in the next 3-4 hours. Earlier today, an IMD official announced that the southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of the normal schedule due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 62-87 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours,” the IMD stated.

10 Jun, 8 am, towards city part Mumbai recd more than 100 mm rainfall during night in past 12 hrs as compared to suburbs which recd in the range of 40 to 70 mm rainfall.

Most of rain came from yesterday evening and so there could be difficulties for office going people.

The monsoon usually arrives by June 11, although last year, it made its onset on June 24 due to Cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea.

Neighbouring areas such as Raigad and Ratnagiri stand a higher chance of experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for Sindhudurg and its neighbouring district Kolhapur, emphasising heavy to very heavy rainfall in most areas," the IMD said. Most districts in Maharashtra, especially in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, are expected to receive heavy rainfall, it added.