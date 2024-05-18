Thane Weather Update: City Set for Partly Cloudy Skies; Peaks at 37°C, IMD Reports

Thane is set to encounter partly cloudy skies with a peak temperature reaching 37°C, marking a rise of approximately 2°C from the preceding day. The IMD forecasts a minimum temperature of 27°C for the day.

Transitioning from May 19th onwards, Thane anticipates a shift towards predominantly clear skies, with this weather pattern projected to persist over the subsequent six days.

Maximum temperatures during this sunny stretch are predicted to range from 34°C to 36°C, with minimum temperatures hovering around 27°C to 28°C.

The IMD has not issued any warnings regarding thunderstorms or rainfall for the weekend.

