Thane Weather Update: City Set for Partly Cloudy Skies; Peaks at 37°C, IMD Reports
By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: May 18, 2024 12:39 PM2024-05-18T12:39:30+5:302024-05-18T12:40:03+5:30
Thane is set to encounter partly cloudy skies with a peak temperature reaching 37°C, marking a rise of approximately 2°C from the preceding day. The IMD forecasts a minimum temperature of 27°C for the day.
Transitioning from May 19th onwards, Thane anticipates a shift towards predominantly clear skies, with this weather pattern projected to persist over the subsequent six days.
Maximum temperatures during this sunny stretch are predicted to range from 34°C to 36°C, with minimum temperatures hovering around 27°C to 28°C.
The IMD has not issued any warnings regarding thunderstorms or rainfall for the weekend.