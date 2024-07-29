Thane Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Moderate Rain Today; 30.69 mm Recorded in Last 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts generally cloudy skies with moderate rain for Thane today, with light rain expected to persist over the next few days. In the past 24 hours, from July 28 to July 29, the city recorded 30.69 mm of rainfall, reflecting a drier spell compared to the intense downpours experienced during the previous week.

The total rainfall from June 1 to July 29 (8:30 AM) has reached 2160.03 mm, slightly lower than last year's 2305.63 mm for the same period, according to the The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The weather forecast for the next seven days indicates generally cloudy skies with varying intensities of rain. The following 7 days will see mostly light rain, with minimum temperatures around 25°C - 26°C and maximum temperatures around 30 °C - 31°C.

A high tide of 3.51 meters is expected at 19:45 hours today.

The RDMC also reported a total of 7 complaints in the last 24 hours, including:

1 fire incident

3 tree falls

1 tree branch fall

2 other incidents