Thane Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain Today, Schools Declared Holiday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain for Thane today. This prediction comes as the city has already experienced significant rainfall in the past 24 hours. According to data from the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (RDMC-TMC), Thane received a total of 90.14 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM on July 8 and 8:30 AM on July 9. The heaviest spell was recorded between 11:30 PM and 12:30 AM, with 14.99 mm of rain in just one hour.

The cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 9 has reached 956.12 mm, surpassing last year's figure of 941.75 mm for the same period.

The RDMC-TMC has also issued a high tide alert for today. Residents should be aware of high tide expected at 4:00 PM (4.14 meters).

Heavy rain in Thane yesterday caused waterlogging, long traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services.

Meanwhile, the District Education Office of Thane has declared a holiday for all schools today due to the ongoing heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions predicted by the meteorological department. The closure applies to students from grades 1 to 12 in all mediums of instruction.