Thane Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies and Cooler Temperatures Predicted

Thane is expected to experience partly cloudy skies today, with the minimum temperature around 28°C and the maximum temperature reaching 35°C, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD. This marks a noticeable dip in temperatures after the maximum soared to 39.6°C on May 15.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies for the next five days, with no signs of rain or thunderstorms. Tomorrow, May 18, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 34°C, while on May 19, it will rise by 1°C to reach 35°C. However, the temperature will drop back down to 34°C on May 20, 21, and 22. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature will range between 27°C and 28°C over the coming five days.