Thane Weather Update: Partly Cloudy with Thunderstorms Expected

Thane's weather forecast indicates partly cloudy skies today, with a chance of thunder and lightning. The minimum temperature is anticipated to be around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 38 degrees Celsius. Thane has experienced a surge in maximum temperatures recently. On May 12th, the temperature stood at 37 degrees Celsius, escalating to 39.6 degrees Celsius on May 15th, accompanied by a relative humidity of approximately 53%.

Also Read: Thane Weather Update: City To See Partly Cloudy Skies After Dust Storm and Season’s First Rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts partly cloudy conditions for tomorrow, with temperatures expected to decrease to 35 degrees Celsius. Subsequently, from May 18th to 21st, Thane is expected to enjoy mainly clear skies. During this period, minimum temperatures are projected to range between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures varying from 34 to 35 degrees Celsius.