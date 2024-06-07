Thane Weather Update: Rainfall Expected, Maximum Temperature to Decrease

By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: June 7, 2024 11:02 AM

ir="ltr">The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fluctuating temperatures and rainfall conditions for Thane over the next seven days. According to the forecast, Thanekars can expect relief from the heat as temperatures are set to drop by 4°C by June 12th.

Today and tomorrow, partly cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected. The maximum temperature today will reach 36°C, while it may dip to 32°C on June 12th. Yesterday, Thane recorded a maximum temperature of 37°C with a relative humidity of 62%.

IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain on June 9th and 10th, with temperatures coming down to 34°C on both days. Rainfall is likely to continue on June 11th and 12th, with temperatures ranging between 32°C and 33°C. During this six-day period, the minimum overnight temperatures are expected to hover between 26°C and 29°C.Open in app