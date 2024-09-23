Thane Welcomes New Public Facilities: Meditation Center, Library, and Senior Citizen Complex Set To Open

Three new public facilities—a meditation center, a modern library, and a senior citizen complex—are set to open soon in Thane, with construction in its final stages. These projects aim to provide residents with spaces for wellness, learning, and community engagement. The inauguration is expected to take place shortly, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde scheduled to preside.

MP Naresh Mhaske, along with Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, inspected the ongoing work today. The meditation center near Raheja Complex includes a dedicated space for yoga and meditation, with a garden on the upper floor. At Kashish Park, the new Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Library will house 20,000 books, provide Wi-Fi access, and offer facilities such as an amphitheater for discussions and a small café.

The Matoshree Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde Senior Citizen Nandanvan at Hazuri will provide spaces for recreational activities, including indoor games, a gym, a yoga center, and a multi-purpose hall, along with a reading room and library.





According to Commissioner Rao, the work is nearing completion, and the facilities will soon be available for public use. These new additions are expected to offer much-needed resources for meditation, learning, and senior citizen engagement.

MP Mhaske emphasized the importance of proper planning, maintenance, and management to ensure these buildings serve the community effectively.