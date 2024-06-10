Thane: Woman Alleges Assault by Husband, In-Laws Over Heated Argument

A criminal complaint has been filed at the Wagle Estate police station against three individuals for allegedly assaulting a woman after a domestic altercation. According to the Non-Cognizable Report (NCR), sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked against the accused. The victim, Raksha Ravi Aade, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, recounted her ordeal. "My husband beats me up under the influence of alcohol. His father had also come up with a bamboo to beat me and my parents who live in Sevalal Nagar. I have a 1-year-old daughter. She was crying continuously when the fight happened. I am devastated," said Raksha.

She further claims that the police did not support her much and did not take any action against the accused. "They just registered the NCR and did not follow up. They told it is my internal matter. I cannot live in that house as my in-laws abuse and threaten me," told Raksha to LokmatTimes.com. The NCR states at around 9:30 PM on June 7th, a heated argument broke out between Raksha and her husband Ravi, one of the accused persons. As per the complaint, Raksha had been staying at her mother's residence in Sevalal Nagar for the past eight days to take care of her ailing mother. The dispute allegedly arose when the husband, who has a drinking habit, called Raksha's sister and berated her for staying at her mother's place.

When Raksha visited her husband to discuss the matter, he verbally abused her and assaulted her with his hands, the complaint alleges. The other two accused, stated to be her in-laws, also allegedly hurled insults at Raksha and threatened her. "The charges against me are not true. I have never slapped or abused my wife. Her parents used to interfere in our daily lives which I didn't like. But I never physically harmed her", told Raksha's husband Ravi to LokmatTimes.com. The complainant has urged the police to take strict action against the accused for their alleged actions of verbal abuse, physical assault, and criminal intimidation. " My husband has been a habitual offender. He has assaulted me several times in the past too. He goes out of control when he is drunk. He slaps me, beats me up and continuously abuse my family," told Raksha.The matter is currently under investigation by the local authorities. Efforts are underway to gather eyewitness accounts and determine the sequence of events leading to the alleged altercation and subsequent filing of the criminal complaint