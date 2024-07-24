Thane: Woman Arrested for Forging Documents to Get Passport and Travel to Pakistan

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in Thane for allegedly obtaining a passport using forged documents. The accused, identified as Nagma Noor Maqsood Ali, alias Sanam Khan, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar Pada No. 4 in Thane, faces charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act.

According to the FIR, Khan allegedly changed her name and procured a fake Aadhaar card, PAN card, as well as forged birth certificates for herself and her daughter. These documents were reportedly obtained from an unidentified person operating a shop near Lokmanya Nagar Bus Depot.

The accused then submitted these forged documents along with her passport application to the passport office and Vartak Nagar Police Station, presenting them as genuine. Using the fraudulently obtained passport, Khan reportedly acquired a visa for Pakistan and traveled to the country.

The case has been registered at Vartak Nagar Police Station under sections 465, 468, 471, 419, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, along with section 12 of the Passport Act, 1967. The charges include forgery, cheating, and violations of passport regulations.

Police are also searching for an unidentified accomplice who allegedly assisted Khan in obtaining the fake documents.

Khan’s motivation for obtaining the fraudulent passport was reportedly to meet a boyfriend she had encountered online. Sources suggest that after connecting on Facebook, Ali traveled from Thane to Pakistan and purportedly married her boyfriend in Abbottabad. The investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the fraud and to identify any potential network involved in creating and supplying forged identity documents.