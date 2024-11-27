Thane: Woman Arrested for Running Flesh Trade Racket, Two Rescued

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket, and two women forced into the trade were rescued in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) deployed a decoy and apprehended the accused near a hotel close to Ambernath railway station. The woman was reportedly using social media platforms to operate the racket.

Two other women, aged 25 and 26, who were forced into flesh trade were sent to a rescue home, the AHTC official said. An FIR has been registered against the arrested woman under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official confirmed.