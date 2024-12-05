Tragedy in Thane: Two Teenagers Die After Being Hit By Mandovi Express While Crossing Tracks

In a heartbreaking incident on December 2, two teenagers lost their lives after being hit by the Mandovi Express while crossing railway tracks between Diva and Nilaje stations in Maharashtra's Thane district. The victims, identified as a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were residents of the Dativali Agasan locality in Diva.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials reported that the bodies were discovered near the tracks shortly after the accident. Railway authorities alerted the police immediately, and a case of accidental death has been registered. While it has been confirmed that the Mandovi Express struck the teenagers, the circumstances surrounding their presence on the tracks remain unclear.

The GRP has initiated an investigation to uncover the events leading to the tragedy. Officials are planning to question the train pilot to determine whether any preventive actions were possible. Additionally, CCTV footage from nearby stations is being analyzed to gather more information.

This incident has sparked renewed concerns over safety at railway crossings in the Diva-Nilaje sector, where adequate pedestrian safety measures and barriers are reportedly lacking. Residents have voiced the need for heightened safety protocols to prevent further accidents.

The GRP has extended condolences to the victims' families and assured a comprehensive investigation. They have also urged the public to strictly follow railway safety rules and avoid crossing tracks in unsafe areas. This tragedy highlights the urgent need for improved safety infrastructure at railway crossings to safeguard lives.