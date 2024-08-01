Two Injured in Ceiling Collapse at Thane Residential Building

Early today in Thane, two individuals were injured when the ceiling plaster in a residential building collapsed. The incident happened around 4:00 AM at Shriganesh Chawl No. 06, situated near Sai Mandir in Bedekar Nagar, Diva (East), Thane. The building, which is a two-story structure about 10 to 15 years old, is owned by Arun Mhatre. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, the collapse occurred in a ground-floor room occupied by Santosh Shinde. As a result, two people were injured and transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for medical care.

The injured individuals are Sharmila Santosh Shinde, 35, who suffered severe head and facial injuries and is currently receiving treatment. Santosh Shinde, 41, who sustained minor bruises and is reported to be in stable condition. Dr. Arti Pagare from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital informed the Disaster Management Cell about the incident at 5:40 AM. Local authorities have been alerted, and appropriate departments have been directed to take necessary actions. An investigation into the cause of the collapse is anticipated.