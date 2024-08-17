Two Murder Fugitives from Prayagraj Held in Thane After Evading Arrest for Seven Years

In a joint operation by the Thane Police Anti-Extortion Cell and the Special Task Force (STF) of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Police, two murder suspects who had been on the run for seven years were arrested. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for information leading to their capture. The suspects, Monu Shukla and Rajat Shukla, were apprehended on August 16, 2024, after they were found hiding in the Vasant Vihar area of Thane, informed Senior police inspector (AEC) Maloji Shinde.

The UP STF informed the Thane Police Anti-Extortion Cell that the two suspects, wanted in connection with a murder case registered under FIR No. 365/2017 at Meja Police Station, Prayagraj, were hiding in Thane. The suspects had been evading arrest since the murder of Shankar Shukla, which was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 504, and 506. Following this information, the squad sought assistance from the local police to apprehend the fugitives.

After receiving detailed information from the STF, including the suspects' mobile phone numbers, the Anti-Extortion Cell conducted a technical analysis of their call records. This analysis revealed that the suspects were hiding in Nilkanth Woods, Mulla Bagh, Thane. The squad discreetly inquired with local residents and confirmed the presence of the suspects at a particular spot. Upon reaching the location, the police observed two individuals acting suspiciously and detained them.

Initially, the suspects provided evasive answers to the police, but during further interrogation at the Chitalsar Police Station, they revealed their true identities as Monu alias Vibhas alias Prashant Kapil Shukla, aged 30, and Rajat alias Prabhat Kapil Shukla, aged 26, both residents of Vasant Vihar, Thane. They were originally from Village Atahkhariya in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

They confessed to their involvement in the murder of Shankar Shukla, the case registered at Meja Police Station. The suspects were handed over to the STF, Prayagraj Police, for further legal action on the night of August 16, 2024.