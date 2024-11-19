Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist, Sadanand Tharwal from Dombivli Joins Eknath Shinde Camp on Eve of Maharashtra Election 2024

The election campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly has drawn to a close, and only a few hours remain until voting begins. Amidst this, the Uddhav Thackeray faction has suffered a major setback in Dombivli. Sadanand Tharwal, the deputy leader and city head of the faction, has bid farewell to the party. Tharwal had expressed interest in contesting the elections from the Dombivli constituency. However, the Shiv sena UBT decided to field Dipesh Mhatre, a candidate who recently joined from the Shinde group.

This decision left Sadanand Tharwal and his supporters disappointed, leading to his resignation as city head. Ultimately, Tharwal, along with his supporters, joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the presence of Shinde and Kalyan MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde.

Sadanand Tharwal had been working as the Dombivli city head of Shiv Sena UBT for many years. When Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray, most of the party leaders from Thane district joined Shinde. Despite this, Tharwal remained loyal to the Uddhav Thackeray faction and continued working for the party. However, the decision to give a ticket to Dipesh Mhatre, an outsider, for the Assembly election left him disheartened. Over the past several days, he distanced himself from party activities and eventually decided to leave the faction.

On Monday evening, Tharwal met CM Eknath Shinde at Balasaheb Bhavan, the central Shiv Sena office, and officially joined the Shiv Sena led by Shinde. MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde was also present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Tharwal stated, "For many years, I worked in the wrong place with the wrong people. Now, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, who stand firmly with true Shiv Sainiks, I am getting an opportunity to work, which brings me great satisfaction and happiness."

Who is Sadanand Tharwala?

Sadanand Tharwal is a veteran Shiv Sainik and has been closely connected with the people of Dombivli for many years. He has actively participated in various social initiatives. MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde expressed his delight over Tharwal and his son Abhijit joining the Shiv Sena, stating that it provides an opportunity to work together again for the growth of the party.

This development, coming just a day before voting, is being seen as a significant blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction in Dombivli, with discussions highlighting how Eknath Shinde has delivered a “strong jolt” to his opponents.