Ulhasnagar Road Rage: Man Beats Bus Driver For Honking, Case Registered

Ulhasnagar: Out of anger man allegedly beat private company bus driver with iorn rod for honking. This incident took place at Forward Line Chowk on the Ambernath to Kalyan road on Thursday morning around 4 in the morning. In this incident victim driver along with two companion got seriously injured and are currently undertaking treatment in hospital. Following the incident A case has been registered in this regard at the Central Police Station.

As per the police reports a couple were riding two-wheeler in in front of a private bus at Forward Line Chowk on the Ambernath to Kalyan road. To avoid accident the private company bus diver who was behind them started honking asking them to make a way. Accused identified as Anand Ingle and Ashwini Sasane stopped bus and abused the bus driver Bhoir and threatened to file a complaint at the police station and beat him with an iron rod. They also assaulted Ganesh Waghe and Raju Pandhare, who accompanied Bhoir. After the bus stopped at Anil Ashok Cinema, Ingle summoned accomplices, and they further assaulted the three men.

Bhoir sustained serious injuries, while Waghe and Pandhare suffered injuries as well. They initially received treatment at the Central Hospital but were later moved to a private hospital for further care. Police reached at the spot of the incident at 4 am on Thursday and local residents informed that such incidents often happen on the road outside the Forward Line and Anil-Ashok Cinema. The Central Police is conducting further investigation into the matter.