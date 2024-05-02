Wagle Estate Waste Disposal Project: Bombay HC Seeks Thane Municipal Corporation Response by June 20

Social activist Rameshwar Bachate and local residents are intensifying protests against the relocation of TMC's garbage collection center in Thane's Wagle Estate. Since September 2021, Bachate has been urging authorities and staging a hunger strike outside the Thane municipal corporation (TMC) headquarters. Residents argue that the project, situated in Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's constituency, violates air pollution regulations, causes health hazards, and worsens traffic congestion. Bachate has also filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court, with the first hearing held on April 25, 2024. The court has directed TMC to respond by June 20.

The residents of nearby areas, including Jaybhim Nagar, C.P. Talav, Sathenagar, Hanuman Nagar, Shriram Nagar, Lodha Grandezza Society, and workers and residents of MIDC companies, have been suffering from severe stench, mosquitoes, and other diseases like TB, malaria due to the massive accumulation of city garbage here. Traffic jams on Road No. 33 and near Wagle Depot, caused by garbage trucks and buses, have disrupted the movement of school children, the elderly, and ambulances. “Traffic extends for 1.5 km- 2 km to new passport office because of the garbage trucks. All this is happening at CM Shinde’s Assembly Constituency but he doesn’t have the time to look at this crucial matter. Why cant this project be shifted to another place which is near the creek? Whose benefit is happening through this project?” told Petitioner Bachate to LokmatTimes.com.

This solid waste management project which is on the MIDC plot and run by TMC is responsible for processing Thane's daily 1,000 metric tons of waste. The waste collected from Thane city and Kalwa is pre-processed and dispatched over here. Tall mounds of garbage have been formed, causing widespread complaints from residents for many years. They allege that TMC is using this place as a dumping ground instead of solid waste management project.

Petitioner Bachate who is also the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader stated Thane's open dumping ground, despite its "smart city" status, is causing respiratory problems and harming public health. Residents, businesses, and schools near the site are all suffering.

Despite repeated complaints to TMC and MIDC offices since 2021, only evasive responses have been received, prompting the court petition but complaints from citizens have largely been ignored so far.

Bachate and local activists have also filed complaints with the MIDC office, seeking information under the Right to Information Act regarding why the plot was allotted to TMC, but no information has been provided.

First hearing of this case was held on April 25, 2024, before the division bench of Chief Justice A.S. Chandurkar and Justice Jitendra Jain. Advocate Vikas Tambekar appeared on behalf of the petitioner and argued the case. TMC has been asked to respond to the notice by June 20th by the Bombay HC.

Tushar Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management at TMC told LokmatTimes.com, “We are managing the waste management project in a scientific way through the contractor. We are taking all measures to maintain the cleanliness standards and chalking out plans so that traffic wont persist and garbage vans can go in a proper manner which wont harm the citizens.” As the protests and legal battle continue, residents remain determined to have the garbage collection center relocated from the area, citing adverse effects on their health, environment, and daily lives.