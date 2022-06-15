Woman commits suicide after being raped by 7 people for 1.5 years

A shocking incident has taken place in Kalyan East. Seven young men have been sexually abusing a young woman for the past year and a half, threatening to make the video viral. Fed up with this constant harassment, the girl has committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the living room. Police have found a suicide note in the girl's mobile phone and Kolsewadi police have registered a case against eight persons and arrested them.

Anger is being expressed as one of the accused is also a young woman. The accused girl was helping the seven youths to commit the crime, police sources said. According to the victim's family, the accused are the children of a reputed builder from Kalyan and we are being pressured. "Our lives are in danger and strict action should be taken against the accused," he said. When contacted, senior PI of Kolsewadi police station Bashir Sheikh did not pick up the phone.

The incident took place two days ago when a young woman committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a residential building in Kalyan East area. The girl had just passed class 12 exams, she got 71 percent. After her suicide, the Kolsewadi police had started an investigation into the matter. During the investigation, the police found a suicide note in the mobile phone of the deceased girl. Police have launched an investigation based on the suicide note. The police were shocked by the text of the suicide note.

The deceased had been sexually assaulted for the last one and a half years by seven young men living in the area threatening to viralize the video. The shocking thing is that these seven perverted men were helping a young woman to commit this crime. This young woman was the victim's friend. Police have arrested eight people in connection with the case and are investigating further. The arrested accused are Sunny Pandey, Vijay Yadav, Pramey Tiwari, Shivam Pandey, Krishna Jaiswal, Anand Dubey, Nikhil Mishra and Kajal Jaiswal. Krishna Jaiswal and Kajal Jaiswal are brothers and sisters. Meanwhile, it is learned that some of the arrested accused are the children of wealthy builders in Kalyan.

"She was being blackmailed. The children of a big builder from Kalyan are participating in this. The police should take strict action against the accused. We are also being pressured by the builder. "Our lives are in danger. We also need police protection," said victim's family. .